New power sector distribution scheme to have a capital outlay of Rs 2 trn

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

A new power sector scheme aimed at better infrastructure, smart meters, and a private franchisee model for improving power supply in states is likely have an estimated capital outlay of Rs 2-2.5 trillion. The scheme will replace UDAY (Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana), which concludes in March next year.

UDAY did not entail direct grants from the Centre to states. Of the several suggestions for the scheme, sources said it was likely to be called ADITYA — Atal Distribution Transformation Yojana — named after the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Some officials, ...

First Published: Sat, December 07 2019. 02:07 IST

