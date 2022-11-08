New Tamil Nadu policy seeks Rs 75,000 cr investments in aerospace, defence

announced on Tuesday a new policy that will seek investments worth Rs 75,000 crore in and defence industries in the next ten years.

The policy seeks to generate 100,000 jobs in the sector. Chief Minister said that the state aims to be a trillion-dollar economy by 2030-31 and its focus is on the manufacturing and services sector.

Stalin inaugurated the Smart and Advance Manufacturing (TANSAM) and Advanced Manufacturing Centre of Excellence (TAMCOE). TANSAM is set up by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO)in association with Siemens with an outlay of Rs 251.54 crore. TANSAM will look into electric vehicles, aerospace, electric vehicle (EV), marine, green energy, biotech, industrial automation, robotics and other sectors.

TAMCOE is set up by TIDCO and GE Aviation for an outlay of Rs 141 crore. TAMCoE will work towards technology development of aviation engine parts such as compressor heat exchangers, combustor components, casing, frames, gears, and splines. It will also take up projects in development of predictive analytical solutions for additive manufacturing (AM) for Industry 4.0.

“The GE partnership with the government of Tamil Nadu is a significant milestone in the growth of the and defense ecosystem in the state. With the establishment of this facility, Tamil Nadu will emerge as an and defense hub for research and development and advanced manufacturing of aerospace parts,” said B Krishnamoorthy, additional secretary and project director, TIDCO.

“Interest in additive manufacturing remains high across India. What we’ve seen recently is that this interest is turning into action. More organizations are developing additive strategies and business models to get started. Innovation gains traction by having an expert ecosystem on hand and focal points like TAMCoE to foster research and development, collaboration, and education,” said Alok Nanda, chief technology officer, GE India.