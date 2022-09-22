New Zealand seeks trade with India outside FTA, milk: Damien O'Connor

A few years back, India and were close to signing a (FTA) as part of negotiations under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) before New Delhi walked out of the multilateral trade deal, citing domestic compulsions. Damien O’Connor, New Zealand’s minister for trade, export growth and agriculture tells Sanjeeb Mukherjee in an interview that dairy is his country’s biggest export item, but they are willing to explore possibilities. Edited excerpts: