NHAI gears up to place first set of road projects with InvIT in May

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is gearing up to place its first set of road projects with an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in May. Also, institutional investors and private funds will be offered equity in the projects.

Finalising an InvIT is a lengthy process. A date-wise action plan would be put in place in order to make the first such offering operational by May this year, a senior NHAI official told Business Standard. “Our first offering will be through private placement. After seeing the performance, we will think of a public offer,” he said. ...