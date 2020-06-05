Nisarg cyclone: Maharashtra to compensate farmers for crop losses

The government of is working on strategies to compensate the loss caused to due to crop damage in the Nisarg that had hit the state on Wednesday.

With its epicentre in Raigad, state capital Mumbai narrowly escaped the impact of the which hit after over a century -- 108 years to be precise.

But Nisarg has severely damages horticulture and floriculture crops in Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts, leaving thousands of in economic distress. While the larger can survive, smaller ones would be trapped under debt once the moratorium period ends in August.

“The government has taken serious note of the damage done to the horticulture and floriculture crops in Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts. We are currently assessing the quantum of damage, and would complete the process in a few days, after which the compensation will be announced,” said Eknath Dhawale, Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Government

‘Nisarg’ came at a time when large parts of the state were already grappling with locust swarms about a week ago.

According to Idrees Saifee, Director, Vibrant Fresh Farms LLP, a Pune based rose grower, the cyclone had damaged not just floriculture plants, but also solar panels, polyethylene house covers and other green house project inputs. He sais his firm had incurred a total loss of Rs 2.5 crore.

Like Saifee, many farmers have lost entire crops, leaving thereby no productive job left in the field.

“Many farmers have borrowed loan from moneylenders and co-operative banks at very high interest rates. They would have no option but to suffer. Since, the demand of loan repayment would resume in three months, many farmers may find difficult servicing the debt,” said Saifee.

The worst in floriculture farming like rose is that farmers can get crop insurance of upto 100 per cent in the first year which goes down to 50 per cent in second year. The insurance companies do not provide any further insurance to floriculture crops like rose third year onwards.

“Huge quantity of fruits and vegetables that awaited harvesting due to labour shortage and nationwide to prevent spread of (Covid-19) got damaged. Fruits like mango, banana, coconut, grapes etc got severely damaged. Other crops like maize, bitter gourd, tomato and other vegetable crops were destroyed. We need government’s help to stay in business during this difficult times,” said Sriram Gadhave, President, Vegetable Growers Association of India (VGAI), a Pune - based representative body of vegetable growers.

Farmers are seeking interest free working capital loan, some financial grants for survival till next crops, waiver in school fess of their kids etc.