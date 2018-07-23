No coal for plants, no e-vehicle subsidy for Delhi: Satyendra Jain

could be looking at an imminent blackout if the supply situation doesn’t improve, said Satyendra Jain, cabinet minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, adding that the plant which supplies 1,800 MW to has only one day's stock of the fuel left. Jain holds charge for power, health, urban transport, public works department, home and industries.

“Against the normative level of 15 days of coal, Dadri power plant has one day stock. That plant can dramatically shut down any day. I met union power minister R K Singh in Shimla during the power ministers' conference and he assured relief. supply was increased for few days and now it’s down again. (This is) because the problem lies in the department of coal & railways,” Jain told Business Standard in an interview.

Varsha Joshi, secretary, power & transport, government of NCT of Delhi said they can’t make alternate arrangements for 1,800 MW through any source, including the spot power market . “We are already running Bawana Gas power plant at maximum capacity. We have (PPAs) with NTPC plants and they are supposed to be honoured,” said Joshi. Delhi touched a record power demand of 7,000 MW last week when the temperature soared above 42 degree Celsius.





Jain further said that the Centre should allow the Delhi government to cancel all long-term PPAs. “Then I will buy power from wherever I want to. From coal supplier to power producer and railways, all are central companies, Delhi has to stake in any of them, still there are so many issues,” he said. Jain said Piyush Goyal, union minister for coal and railways, told him a few days back that there is enough coal being transported. “I don’t know where that coal is. It clearly isn’t at Dadri station,” Jain said.

The minister said Delhi is committed to having clean energy sources and will aim for 100 per cent renewable power in three years to run at least during day time. “We are trying that for 8-10 hours every day, it is only renewable that runs across Delhi. We are strengthening programmes for installing solar at residential societies, individual houses, commercial establishments and industrial clusters,” Jain told this paper.

He further said that his government is looking to generate 1,000 MW by 2020 and 2,000 MW by 2025 through rooftop solar installations across Delhi.

Jain announced the target at a workshop organised for rooftop solar by ‘Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Management Centre’ (EE&REM) along with department of power, GNCTD.

At the sidelines, Jain said the Delhi government would give Rs 2 per unit subsidy to residential areas adopting solar. It would hold a tender for solar system installers and financiers to prepare a credible list for the residents.

Regarding plans of electric mobility, secretary Joshi said that the Delhi government is aiming at 10,000 electric buses in five years. “All kinds of last-mile transport would also electric," she said. Jain however said that Delhi is receiving no subsidy from the Centre under any scheme for Delhi’s electric mobility plans. “Despite being national capital, we are not getting the 60 per cent subsidy that the Centre is giving to other states,” Jain said.