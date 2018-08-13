No effluent discharge allowed in Ganga after Dec 15 for 2019 Kumbh: CM Yogi

Conceding that was a big challenge for the government, chief minister announced on Monday that no effluent discharge would be allowed in the river along its course after December 15 in the run-up to the in Allahabad.

UP has been assiduously working in consort with the Centre under the ongoing (NMCG), he said, adding his government had drawn up an ambitious plan to develop ponds at every 100 km along the route of Ganga crisscrossing the state.

Observing that Ganga and rivers were akin to lifelines of the country, the CM noted there was an urgent need to make sure their places of origin and downstream basins were free from effluents and water pollution.





“We have prepared an action plan to develop water bodies along their courses for rainwater harvesting and providing alternative water supply resources to the local community to curb water pollution and overexploitation. Besides, extensive plantations would be done along their banks,” Adityanath said addressing a Namami Gange event in Kanpur in the presence of road transport & highways, shipping and water resources, river development & minister Nitin Gadkari.

Besides, he mentioned the government had set the target of plantation of 90 million saplings on August 15 across the state for increasing green cover and ecological balance.



Adityanath assured Gadkari that all proposed (STP) would be completed before December 15 or else bioremediation methods would be resorted to for ensuring no impurities were dumped to the river before Kumbh Mela, in which more than 100 million tourists, pilgrims and visitors are expected arrive during the two months of the world’s largest congregation of faith.

Besides, the Kanpur and Unnao based leather tanneries have been directed to close down their units between December 15 and March 15, 2019, so that their effluents do not pollute Ganga flowing towards Allahabad.





Ruling (BJP) government is gearing up to showcase Kumbh on a big canvas, especially in wake of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, for boosting tourism and reaping the electoral dividends. The would also organise an NRI event at Varanasi during the Kumbh Mela.

Under NMCG, about 200 projects totalling over Rs 200 billion have so far been sanctioned by the government for execution in different states, including UP. Adityanath praised Gadkari for proactively expediting the UP projects with funds and approvals, including the STP in Ayodhya for Saryu river and also in the highways sector.

Gadkari inaugurated redeveloped ghats in Kanpur and Bithoor, apart from laying the foundation of infrastructure projects worth almost Rs 20 billion. He promised the state of all support for its infrastructure needs, although stressing on time-bound completion of projects.