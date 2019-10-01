No respite from slowdown pain: GST collections drop to 19-month low in Sept

Goods and services tax (GST) collections fell to a 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore in September, pointing to a deepening economic slowdown.

The GST mop-up in September was 2.67 per cent lower than the collection in the corresponding month last year and 6.4 per cent below the last month’s figure, the data by the Ministry of Finance showed on Tuesday. It was the second straight month of the collection falling below the Rs 1-trillion mark, compounding the government’s revenue woes amid a steep collection target for 2019-20. The target is around Rs 1.18 trillion a month.

In the first six months till September, GST collections have grown by 4.9% compared to the year-ago period.

All the major segments of in September were below than what they were in August. Central GST collections were lower at Rs 16,630 crore, compared to Rs 17,733 crore in August. State GST collections were Rs 22,598 crore, compared to Rs 24,239 crore the previous month. The integrated GST mop-up was also lower at Rs 45,069 crore, against Rs 50,612 crore in August.

“The lower collection reflects the economic reality on the ground and the government will need to find ways to spur the demand. With virtually no room for increase in GST rates, further strengthening of administrative measures may be needed to improve the level of compliances,” said Pratik Jain, partner, PwC India.

Subdued revenue collections pose a challenge for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The steep growth target of 16 per cent for the central GST in FY20 reinforces the need for emphasis on data intelligence and policies to plug leakages. The CGST collection target was, in fact, revised downwards to Rs 5.26 trillion for the fiscal year from Rs 6.1 trillion estimated in the interim Budget, following a 9 per cent shortfall in the actual collections for the previous year.

The lower-than-expected revenues are also putting pressure on the Centre to compensate states for revenue shortfall. The compensation cess collection stood at Rs 7,620 crore during the month, which appears much smaller than approximately Rs 13,000 crore compensation going out to states on a monthly basis. There was a shortfall of around Rs 24,000 crore between the GST compensation cess collected till August and compensation disbursed to states to meet the revenue shortfall.

States were promised a compensation for five years since the GST implementation to make up for the revenue shortfall, if any, since states lost autonomy over indirect taxes. The revenue loss is taken on the basis of 14 per cent growth in tax collections on the base year of 2015-16.

States are now demanding an extension of the compensation period by another three years till 2024-25.

“The lower collections seem to be on account of the lower GDP growth numbers that we have seen as GST is a transaction tax that is immediately impacted by any decline in any economic activity. However the subsequent festival season is expected to improve collections,” said M S Mani, partner, Deloitte India.

India’s gross domestic product growth fell to a six-year low of 5 per cent in the April-June period.