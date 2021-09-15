North, south markets lead India's retail recovery, says survey

After a massive disruption during the second wave of Covid-19, retail activities in the country have started recovering steadily.

A recent survey report by Retailers' Association of India shows that in spite of significant impact of the second wave in May and June, markets in north and south India have seen a fast recovery to pre-Covid levels, while West continues to reel under the extended wave.

Food and groceries and quick service restaurant sectors have surpassed 2019 levels. Even sectors such as sports goods, apparels and clothings have regained much of the lost ground just ahead of the festive season.