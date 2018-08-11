Northern, southern regions slated to face peak power deficit in FY19

The country’s northern and southern regions are slated to face peak power shortages during this financial year despite the position of overall surplus in power availability.

The Load Generation Balance Report (LGBR) for 2018-19 collated by the Central Authority (CEA) forecasts a peak of 1.2 per cent for the northern hemisphere and still higher shortage of 4.5 per cent for the southern province. Overall, the country will have at 4.6 per cent in excess of the projected requirement. Peak is also tipped to be in a surplus of 2.5 per cent.

Projections on and supply have been done by CEA after factoring in power abundance from various stations in operations including sources, availability of fuel and anticipated water availability at stations. FY19 is set to witness 9626.15 Mw capacity addition in power envisaged to be made up 8216.15 Mw of thermal power, 910 Mw in hydro and 500 Mw of





The gross energy generation in the country has been assessed as 1,265 billion units (BU) from the conventional power plants in operation and those expected to be commissioned during the year in consultation with generating companies/SEBs (State Boards) and taking into consideration the proposed maintenance schedule of the units during the year.

The net and demand include anticipated injection from sources, surplus power from Captive Power Producers (CPP) and tied up capacity from the (IPPs).



The anticipated availability of 1,398.7 BU of energy during the year 2018-19 is based on the generation programme of 1,265 BU in respect of conventional generation sources. The generation programme from fossil fuel-based generating sources has been arrived at after ensuring full utilisation of the energy that is likely to be available from nuclear and sources.





The contribution from and lignite-based generating stations to the generation programme is 1,044.29 BU. However, in case, the in the country rises beyond anticipated level or if the contribution from renewable energy sources is less than projected, then and lignite-based generating stations can contribute additional energy of the order of 300 BUs during the year, provided adequate fuel is available, the report stated.