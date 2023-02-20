JUST IN
Business Standard

Not REITs to riches for investors as the near-term headwinds blow

Budget proposals, delayed DESH Bill, hiring slowdown, and rising interest rates present a wall of short-term worry

Topics
Real Estate  | Union Budget | Budget 2023

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The stocks of listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) are down 9-12 per cent from their peak in January to their low earlier this month. In addition to the negative sentiment as a consequence of changes announced in the Union Budget 2023-24 concerning tax treatment for debt repayment distribution, concerns about hiring slowdown and its leasing impact, as well as higher interest rates, could blight the sector in the near term.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 06:30 IST

