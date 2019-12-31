Note ban ghost comes to haunt jewellers as I-T dept passes recovery orders

The income-tax (I-T) department has passed recovery orders against thousands of jewellers across the country on their cash deposits after demonetisation of high-value currency in November 2016. Most of the orders have been sent, as Tuesday (December 31) was the last day to pass orders for the accounting year 2016-17 in which such deposits were made.

This has brought fresh worries in the industry, about whether jewellers will be in a position to pay that money when jewellery demand has been low for the last six months. Sources say many of them may have to shut shop. Surendra ...