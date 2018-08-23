Odisha govt performs groundbreaking ceremony for projects worth Rs 29.01 bn

The government performed the groundbreaking ceremony for 15 new industrial projects on Thursday.

The event saw the inauguration of two units and the beginning of construction of 13 manufacturing units in at a cumulative investment of Rs 29.01 billion. These projects are expected to create 3,091 jobs.

Some of the leading companies promoting these projects include OCL India Ltd, IFFCO, Jyoti Solar Solutions Pvt Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Indo Nissin Foods Pvt Ltd and Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited.

Topping the list of investors is the cement manufacturer, OCL India Ltd, which has committed an investment of Rs 19.94 billion, promising employment for 365 people.

In November 2017, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for 15 manufacturing units for investments worth Rs 116.9 billion, with a scope to generate 8,187 jobs. May 2018 witnessed the inauguration of seven manufacturing units and the groundbreaking of 12 units with a cumulative investment at Rs 26.75 billion.





“With the third groundbreaking ceremony, a total of 49 manufacturing units have either been inaugurated or started construction as a direct result of the investment promotion efforts of the Government of so far," an official statement said.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India and we are working towards developing the state into a manufacturing hub of South Asia."