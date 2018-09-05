Odisha presents Rs 127.9 billion Supplementary Budget for 2018-19

The Odisha government on Wednesday unveiled a Supplementary Budget estimate for 2018-19 with an outgo pegged at Rs 127.9 billion. The additional budget outlay is meant to provide for schemes, which were not enlisted in the State Budget for the fiscal.

"The Supplementary provision of Rs 127.9 billion is to be financed by tied up resources worth Rs 51.66 billion, untied resources of Rs 10 billion, surrender of provision in grants and appropriations to the extent of Rs 10.82 billion and Rs 55.42 billion from overall savings and surrenders towards the end of this fiscal," finance minister said in his Budget speech.

The additional Budget provision was necessitated by post-budget decisions relating to new schemes or programmes announced by the state government, incremental requirement for ongoing central sector and centrally sponsored schemes, recoupment of advance taken from the Odisha Contingency Fund, meeting the differential salary requirement to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission and accounting adjustments under different demands.

The Supplementary Budget outgo is split into administrative expenditure of Rs 18 billion, programme expenditure (Rs 96.11 billion), disaster response funds (Rs 13.64 billion) and transfers from the state (Rs 150 million).

Under the rubric of programme expenditure, the government has a provision of Rs 96.11 billion, Rs 60.97 billion for infrastructure and rural development sectors, Rs four billion for BASUDHA scheme to provide drinking water facility, Rs 15 billion for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana & Biju Pucca Ghar, Rs 20.65 billion for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Rs 10 billion for Swachh Bharat Mission.

Beyond social sector and infrastructure, the budget statement has earmarked Rs 230 million for organising the Hockey World Cup scheduled in November-December and Rs 120 million for hosting the second edition of 'Make in Odisha' conclave.