Odisha shines as top manufacturing spot ahead of 'Make in Odisha 2.0'

With barely a month left before hosts the second edition of 'Make in Odisha', its showpiece investment conclave, the state has emerged as the top manufacturing destination in a survey.

In the 72nd Survey of Project Investment in India, conducted by a magazine, the state has topped in terms of fresh projects expenditure. has contributed about 12 per cent to the total virgin projects announced in July – September period (Q2) of this fiscal.

The state attracted manufacturing investments from an array of sectors. Investments were valued at Rs 358.61 billion for 186 projects in July-September quarter of FY19.

and stood second and third, attracting Rs 311.04 billion and Rs 246.24 billion of investments, respectively during the period under review.

Commenting on the development, Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary (Industries) said, “We are happy to note that Odisha’s investment promotion efforts over the past couple of years have resulted in the state emerging as one of the top most destinations for manufacturing investments in the country. The domestic and foreign investors’ meets organized by the state government under the guidance of chief minister, have received very encouraging response.”

The industry-friendly Government of – Single Window Portal for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT) portal recently received the 400th investment proposal in a span of just 10 months. “The latest ranking of Odisha by Projects Today is another accolade that would encourage us to strive further in our pursuit of making Odisha the manufacturing hub of Eastern India”, he added.

Over the past few years, the state government has set in motion a string of initiatives to enhance its investment climate.

The measures include institutionalising the state level facilitation cell, appointment of sector-specific nodal officers to handhold investors, identification of six sectors, regular domestic and international investor outreach through roadshows. The steps are in addition to a focused approach to facilitating investments through technology-enabled interventions like GO-SWIFT.

The state has seen a significant rise in attracting manufacturing projects with more than 118 large projects approved with employment potential of 1,28,572 in the past four years alone. The average time taken for approval of the projects has also reduced to 20 days from the date of receipt of completed project application.