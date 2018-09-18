Odisha single-window nod for seven proposals worth Rs 74.16 billion

The (SLSWCA) approved seven investment proposals worth Rs 74.16 billion. The projects proposed across sectors- steel, downstream industries in metals and minerals and plastics, promise employment opportunities for 4454 people.

The projects were approved at the 80th meeting of the chaired by chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

The accorded approval to a Hyderabad-based company to set up a manufacturing unit for pre-engineered building (PEB) including structural steel members at an investment of Rs 580 million at Cuttack. The plant’s production capacity will be 50,000 tonnes per annum and the project will create direct and indirect employment for 550 people. This will add value to the primary metal being produced in the state.

A Kolkata-based company’s proposal to establish a manufacturing unit for Polypropelene (PP) woven bags at Paradip Plastic Park also received the SLSWCA’s nod. The unit will invest Rs 720 million and create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 625 people. This is indicative of rising investor interest in Paradip Plastic Park after groundbreaking was done for two units last month.

The third proposal approved in the meeting was that of a Kolkata-based company which aims to set up a plant of 8,000 tonnes per annum capacity of ductile iron fittings at Kalinganagar Industrial Complex, Jajpur with a total investment of Rs 510 million. The plant will create employment opportunities for 615 people.

A Ghaziabad-based company’s proposal to establish 0.3 million tonne per annum (mtpa) rolled and processed steel plant, 0.12 mtpa and an manufacturing unit with capacity of 2,500 cylinders per annum was approved in the meeting. The cumulative investment committed by the company was Rs 2.38 billion and this would create direct and indirect employment for 270 people.

The proposal by National Aluminium Company (Nalco) to set up an aluminium downstream unit to manufacture aluminium alloy wheel, aluminium foil, aluminium rolled products and aluminium extrusions near Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal with an investment of Rs 55.22 billion was recommended to High Level Clearance Authority headed by the chief minister for final approval. This will create employment opportunities for 1,761 people.

The other proposal approved in the meeting was from a Kolkata-based group which proposed to set up a four mtpa iron ore pelletisation plant at Dhenkanal with an investment of Rs 6.25 billion. This large project shall create employment opportunities for 167 people. The same group’s other proposal to set up a four mtpa iron ore beneficiation plant at Sundargarh and laying of 200 km iron ore slurry pipeline in Dhenkanal at an investment of Rs 8.5 billion also received approval. This project will create direct and indirect employment for 466 people.



