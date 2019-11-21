OIL, IOC may get Numaligarh refinery as govt 'wants to keep it' with a PSU

The strategic sale of 53.29 per cent in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) would be done without Numaligarh Refinery (NRL), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

So, the first hurdle before the government in the strategic sale of BPCL, for which it is already running against time, would be the fast demerger of its Northeast-based refinery. BPCL holds 61.65 per cent stake in NRL and analysts say BPCL’s sale without NRL is likely to have an impact of around Rs 40 per share. “The challenge before the government will be to do the valuation of NRL first, and ...