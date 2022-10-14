JUST IN
ONDC to start outreach programme to help sellers speed up their business

The first event of the programme will be an introductory session in Delhi NCR for restaurants, food entrepreneurs and cloud kitchens, on Oct 17

Topics
digital currency | MSMEs | e commerce

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

ONDC
Representative Image

Following the Beta testing in Bengaluru, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is initiating an outreach programme under whicj it will host events across the country, inviting sellers and MSMEs for interactive sessions on ONDC, while informing them how it can help accelerate their business.

The first event of the outreach programme will be an introductory session in Delhi NCR for restaurants, food entrepreneurs, and cloud kitchens in association with National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on October 17, ONDC said in its release.

Shireesh Joshi, chief business officer, ONDC, said,” As a government-backed initiative, our sole focus is to create equal opportunities, especially for MSMEs. With our open network, businesses of every size have a chance to get discovered by their target audience.”

He added, “ We wish to reach as many entrepreneurs, small businesses, local brands, etc. The F&B category is a very important category for us, given its almost daily reach to consumers. This introductory session will be a good starting point for all the interested parties who want to join our network in the future.”

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 21:57 IST

