One Sun, many hurdles: Why cross-border flow of green energy won't be easy

India has been the key driver of a transnational electricity grid that plans to enable free flow of renewable power among countries. The idea is based on the concept that the sun never sets and it is possible that one part of the world uses night-time power that is being generated elsewhere in the day time.

This was the thinking behind the One Sun Declaration by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) along with the UK COP26 presidency last week. It aims to promote cross-border flow of green energy through an exclusive network of large generators, decentralised energy systems, storage, and ...