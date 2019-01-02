One third of Make in Odisha proposals to be approved in next one month

The Odisha government has laid out an action plan to expedite the implementation of investment intents it received in the summit held in November 2018. In the first phase, it intends to put up one third of the total 183 investment proposals received at the conclave before the single window project approval board in next one month to facilitate their implementation.

The conclave had attracted 183 investment intents valued at Rs 4.19 trillion spreading across 15 sectors with promises to create 591000 jobs. Chief Minister had set the implementation target at 75 per cent of these proposals within a time frame of next two years.

"In the coming year, the focus continues to be on speedy implementation of industrial projects on the ground. In the next 30 days, one-third of the 183 investment intents received in the lead up to and during the Conclave will be accorded Single Window approval. The State Government is committed to create tens of thousands of jobs in the coming year for the youth of Odisha,” said Sanjeev Chopra, principal secretary (industries).

Terming 2018 has been a seminal year for Odisha’s industrialization, he said, "With relentless focus on improving ease of doing business and a focused investment promotion strategy, the Conclave was a success."

The last edition of the conclave saw the state investment pool diversifying as project proposals came forth from emerging sectors such as petrochemicals & chemicals, food processing, textile, electronics manufacturing, IT & telecom and aerospace & defence manufacturing.

Among the foreign participants, interest was shown primarily by investors from Japan, Thailand and Taiwan. The conclave 2018 got an international touch with Japan's participation as the country partner.

Close to 65 per cent of the intents received during the first edition of Make in Odisha in 2016 are in various stages of approval and implementation. The state had bagged 124 investment intents valued at Rs 2.03 trillion in 2016.