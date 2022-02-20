Online survey finds respondents blame telecom firms, banks for data breach

Almost 41 per cent of people whose personal data was compromised blame their telecom or banking service providers, said an online on Sunday.

The by Local Circles, a community social media platform, found that most citizens share their personal financial data, like their PAN card number, with multiple entities like banks, telecom companies, loan or insurance agencies, digital payment apps, hotels, airlines and government offices.

While 41 per cent of citizens feel that the data was compromised by their telecom or banking service providers, about 33 per cent couldn’t figure out how their data got compromised.

The findings indicate that the problem of personal may be much larger in magnitude and the majority aren’t even aware that their personal data has been breached. The Personal Data Protection Bill had proposed penalties for such and proposed a data regulator to handle all complaints, said the It is yet to get Parliament’s approval.

The survey received more than 20,500 responses from citizens residing in 337 districts of India. 66 per cent of the respondents were men while 34 per cent were women. 45 per cent respondents were from tier 1, 32 per cent from tier 2 and 23 per cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.