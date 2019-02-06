Operators can't interfere with consumer's channel choice: Trai chief

Asserting that a consumer's choice is the ultimate, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chief R S Sharma said any service operator’s interference in exercising that choice will be considered a violation of the regulatory framework.

However, Sharma stopped short of saying that errant operators will be penalised for doing so. He said Trai had received consumer complaints related to blackout (on one DTH platform), long duration packs and offerings for multiple TV connections, and the regulator was looking into the grievances and issuing suitable directions to ...