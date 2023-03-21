Over 1,000 ODOP products identified as across all districts: DPIIT

As many as 1,068 products have been identified across all 761 districts of the country in line with the government’s focus on the ‘One District One Product’ initiative.

The ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) initiative was launched to promote and give international visibility to their indigenous products. Through this program, the government aims to look at balanced regional development across all districts of the country.

These products are varied, including agricultural products, handicrafts, handloom engineering products, among others, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) joint secretary Manmeet Nanda said on Tuesday. For instance, Darjeeling tea from Darjeeling, West Bengal, blue pottery from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Coffee from Chikamglur, Karnataka, among others are some of the products tagged under ODOP.

Last year, the Centre had asked states to onboard a large number of products from various emporiums and artisans on the government’s public procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM). According to Nanda, 100 products are being sold on the bazaar platform pertaining to ODOP.

Over the last one year, the government has been trying to popularise the initiative. Towards this, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has also written to all ministers, as well as the states that government gifting should focus on ODOP products. Besides, ODOP products are also being showcased and gifted during all G-20 and B-20 events in India.

The One District One Product initiative was launched with an aim to turn every district into an export hub through promotion of the product, as well identify the district with the product, based on its strength. The initiative is also in line with the Prime Minister’s focus on presenting India’s art and crafts at a global level, generating employment, and reviving local crafts.