Over 56% students bag foreign offers as SP Jain Global wraps up placements

Over 56 per cent students from the class of 2020 bagged international offers, from locations like Singapore, Dubai, Qatar and Malaysia as SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) concluded its campus placements.
The flagship Global MBA (GMBA) and Master of Global Business (MGB) programs saw top recruiters such as Aramex, Bayer, Cognizant, Dabur, Danzas, EY, Emerson, Frost & Sullivan, Genpact, Grant Thornton, Henkel, and Reckitt Benckiser. The business school (B-school) also reported several new recruiters this season including PayTM, Neutrinos Siemens Mobility, Daimler, Michelin, OLX Group, Micron, Tata Cliq, and Ornua.
The highest compensation package for the Global MBA class stood at Rs 43.9 lakh while that for the MGB program was Rs 35 lakh. On the other hand, annual average salary for GMBA stood at Rs 22 lakh while that for MGB was Rs 16.7 lakh.
Sector-wise, Information Technology (IT) emerged as the top recruiter this year, with over 33 per cent placement offers, followed by logistics (22 per cent) and consulting (11 per cent). The FMCG, BFSI, edtech, oil and gas, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals sectors were some of the other recruiters of the class of 2020.
Function-wise, sales and marketing roles were most sought-after by students, accounting for nearly 36 per cent of overall offers made. This was followed by consulting roles at 22 per cent and supply chain management roles at 15 per cent. Functions like general management, finance, category and program management, along with project management, were also well represented in this season’s placements.
The Global MBA program is designed for professionals with 3+ years of work experience, and the batch has an average work experience of over six years. The MGB is a 16-month program designed for graduates with little or no experience and includes a mandatory four-month international internship component with opportunities to convert into full-time.
The international offers came despite a tough year amid COVID-19 pandemic with the B-school having seen over 84 per cent of the class bagging international internship offers in 2020.
Commenting on the placements, SP Jain School of Global Management director Nitish Jain said that students graduating from the B-school carry a unique competitive advantage in terms of international exposure, having studied in three countries including Singapore, Dubai and Sydney.
"They understand how to operate in a global business environment – a skill recruiters much value. They undertake projects with top companies, interact with business leaders and thinkers, go on cultural tours and develop important global skills. These skills have led to better jobs, salaries, and better graduate outcomes," Jain added.
