P C Mohanan and J V Meenakshi: Dissenters who chose to quit over data

The man who took up statistics to survive the job scarcity in the 1970s has raked up a political storm over a jobs survey that shows unemployment at a record high. P C Mohanan resigned as the acting chairman of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) along with member J V Meenakshi earlier this week to protest against the non-publication of the Periodic Labour Force Survey.

The report accessed by Business Standard shows that the unemployment rate stood at 6.1 percent, the highest since 1972-73, in the survey conducted between July 2017 and June 2018. Having dedicated his ...