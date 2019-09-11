P K Mishra is new principal secy to PM, Sinha appointed principal advisor

Pramod Kumar Mishra has been appointed the new principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Wednesday.

He took over his new assignment on Wednesday, the statement said.

Mishra was the additional principal secretary to the prime minister and was holding the rank of a Cabinet minister.

In another appointment in the PMO, former cabinet secretary P K Sinha has been appointed the principal advisor to the PM.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of P K Sinha, currently functioning as OSD in the Prime Minister's Office, as Principal Advisor to Prime Minister with effect from 11th September, 2019, according to the order.

Recently, Nripendra Misra had stepped down as the principal secretary to the prime minister. Modi had asked him to continue for two weeks.