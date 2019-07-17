Passage of bills: Why a likely new record in July may be difficult to break

Obliterating all past records, July will see the passage of the largest even number of government bills through Parliament, in one month. The government has already introduced 16 bills in this session, but the list could have more than doubled, had the number of bills cleared through the Finance Bill been added to it.

Finance (No.2) Bill, 2019 has within its pages, amendments to 17 acts, excluding those related to direct and indirect taxes, amendments of Goods and Services Act and those for changes in earlier Finance Acts. Of these 17, most have some monetary aspects, but not all would ...