PE and VC investments at $5.1 billion in 1Q2020; a 12-quarter low: IVCA-EY

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused severe dislocations across markets and with many countries under lockdown, economic activity has contracted significantly. As a consequence, there has been a precipitous decline in Indian private equity and venture capital investments from a high of $2.5 billion in January to a three-year low of $818 million in March, making 1Q2020 the weakest quarter for PE and VC investments in past three years with $5.1 billion in investments, according to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup.

The 1Q2020 recorded investments worth $5.1 billion across 227 deals, the lowest value of in 12 quarters. The period recorded 57 per cent year-on-year decline in investments. At $2.2 billion, large deals declined by over 70 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the same period.

“With lockdown extension, travel restrictions, difficulty in performing due diligence and in-person meetings, PE/VC investment activity across all deal types is expected to remain subdued over the next few months till some clarity over FY21 and FY22 projections emerges,” said Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader - Private Equity Services, EY India.

The 1Q2020 recorded exits worth $1.9 billion across 37 deals, 59 per cent higher compared to last year. This was on the back of one of India’s largest PE-backed exit - the $1 billion partial exit by Carlyle in the SBI Cards

Exits have shown some resilience in 1Q2020 primarily due to the large PE exit in an transaction. If this deal is kept aside, March exits would be at a 41-month low. Going forward, with significant correction in the capital markets and uncertain revenue projections of private companies, "exit activity is expected to slow down considerably in coming months as funds hold off exits till asset prices recover,” said Soni.

In the near-term, EY expects most general partners (GPs) to remain focused on their current portfolios, helping their company managements in ensuring business continuity rather than sourcing new investment deals. “Overall, the PE/VC industry is sitting on ample amount of dry powder and funds that have raised capital recently (2019 and 2020) will be better positioned to make good use of this opportunity to pick up stakes in quality businesses at attractive valuations,” said Soni.

Most of the prominent sectors have recorded a sharp decline in the value invested in 1Q2020. Infrastructure sector was at the top in 1Q2020 with $1 billion invested across nine deals, 71 per cent lower compared to the value recorded in 1Q2019. Financial services sector was next in line with $903 million invested across 35 deals, 66 per cent lower than the value recorded in 1Q2019. Other prominent sectors like e-commerce, technology and real estate have also recorded declines in the range of 50 per cent to 80 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Education received $549 million in 1Q2020 vs $86 million in 1Q2019 and life sciences got $296 million in 1Q2020 vs $188 million in 1Q2019. These were the only sectors that recorded a significant increase in value invested.





As the lockdown gets extended across India, the adverse impact of the pandemic induced slowdown on various businesses could become pronounced. This would prompt most funds to take a wait-and-watch approach and reassess potential targets and valuation multiples.

“As a result, we could see the deal activity dwindle even further in the coming months from the low levels recorded in March 2020 (US$818 million),” said EY.