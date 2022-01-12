Pet projects of the Modi govt ride the slow expenditure track in FY22

Union Budget 2022-23 is in the making, and some complex math is probably being done in the corridors of the North Block.

The last two Budgets were presented and implemented in the pandemic, and while the first one for FY21 clearly spent more than initially Budgeted, the intent for FY22 hasn't been much different. What has the actual speed of expenditure of the government in this financial year been? The Controller General of Accounts’ data till November shows that against the total budgeted expenditure of Rs 34.8 trillion, about 60 per cent, or Rs 20.7 trillion has been ...