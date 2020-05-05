JUST IN
Business Standard

Petrol, diesel get costlier as Delhi govt hikes VAT amid Covid-19 lockdown

Following the revision, the price of petrol in Delhi increased by Rs 1.67 to Rs 71.26 a litre and diesel by Rs 7.10 to Rs 69.29.

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

The Centre on March 14 raised the excise duty on the two products by Rs 3.

The Delhi government on Tuesday increased the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to 30 per cent each. For petrol, it was increased from 27 to 30 per cent, while for diesel it was up from 16.75 to 30 per cent.

Following the revision, the price of petrol in Delhi increased by Rs 1.67 to Rs 71.26 a litre and diesel by Rs 7.10 to Rs 69.29.


First Published: Tue, May 05 2020. 22:42 IST

