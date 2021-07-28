Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

Petrol prices remain unchanged in major cities on Monday for the 11th straight day, according to the website Good Returns.

In New Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 101.84 per litre. In Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 107.83. The also remain unchanged at Rs 89.87 at the national capital.

In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs 97.45, unchanged from yesterday's prices, according to the website.

Currently, the fuel rates are among the highest in cities of Madhya Pradesh.

In Shahdol, petrol is retailing at Rs 112.67. In Bhopal, the prices slipped 32 paise from yesterday to stand at Rs 109.88.

Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 107.83 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 101.84 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 102.49 per litre

Here are the in your city today

City Petrol Diesel New Delhi Rs 101.84 Rs 89.87 Kolkata Rs 102.08 Rs 93.02 Mumbai Rs 107.83 Rs 97.45 Chennai Rs 102.49 Rs 94.39 Gurgaon Rs 99.11 Rs 90.15 Noida Rs 98.83 Rs 90.16 Bangalore Rs 105.25 Rs 95.26 Bhubaneshwar Rs 102.98 Rs 98.25 Chandigarh Rs 97.93 Rs 89.50 Hyderabad Rs 105.83 Rs 97.96 Jaipur Rs 108.69 Rs 99.00 Lucknow Rs 98.92 Rs 90.26 Patna Rs 104.25 Rs 95.51 Trivandrum Rs 103.82 Rs 96.24

Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

In the global market, on Wednesday, 0il prices climbed after industry data showed US crude and product inventories fell more sharply than expected last week, reinforcing expectations that demand will outstrip supply growth even amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $72.08 a barrel at 0119 GMT, reversing Tuesday's 0.4% decline.

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $74.86 a barrel, after shedding 2 cents on Tuesday in the first decline in six days.

With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and rise in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.