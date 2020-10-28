Petroleum ministry says it supports including natural gas under GST

-
ALSO READ
Demand for petrol and diesel back to normal, jet fuel remains tepid
The fuel cash cow
BP wants bigger pie of India fuel market, bats for natural gas under GST
In a setback to ONGC, OIL, prices of domestic natural gas slashed by 25%
Covid-19 relief: GST Council eases compliance for small businesses
-
India's petroleum ministry said on Wednesday it "supported" the view that natural gas should be brought under the goods and services tax (GST), reacting after global energy industry major BP Plc called for it.
Petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil and natural gas fall outside the GST ambit, but several industry groups want gas to come under the indirect tax regime.
"This is a decision that has to be taken by the GST council. There is a request from the industry and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas supports that request. The reason for this is that gas can be transported seamlessly across states and we will manage to develop one market for the gas," Tarun Kapoor, secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, told the media at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.
Kapoor was asked about if state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) would be sold this financial year. "We want divestment to happen as soon as possible. It is not handled by our ministry and is being done through an independent and transparent bidding process," he replied.
The government last month extended the deadline to bid for BPCL for the fourth time in a row, heeding requests from parties citing the pandemic situation.
Prospective bidders have said that it would be difficult for them to travel to India for due diligence of BPCL during the coronavirus pandemic. Kapoor said that a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industry leaders didn’t discuss BPCL’s sale in their meeting on Monday night. The Cabinet approved the sale of government's entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL in November last year. Based on the current market cap of Rs 74,958.53 crore, the value of 52.98 per cent stake in the company is expected to be around Rs 39,713 crore.
Regarding the country's ambitious target of increasing the share of natural gas from 6 per cent in its energy basket to 15 per cent, Kapoor said, "Our target is to reach 15 per cent by 2030. On domestic production, three large discoveries will soon come into production. One in KG basin is going to start production from next month. Rajasthan is going to see a huge ramp-up in two months. Again in KG basin, we expect further production from ONGC in the next two years."
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is working on three sets of discoveries, including R-Cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ fields in KG basin. Both BP and RIL are set to jointly invest around $5 billion in order to bring into production three sets of natural gas fields.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU