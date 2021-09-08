Piyush Goyal appointed as India's Sherpa for G20 meet

The government on Tuesday appointed commerce and industry minister as India's Sherpa for the G20.

Goyal who is the union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution and textiles, replaced former union minister Suresh Prabhu as the sherpa for the meet.

According to the ministry of external affairs, India will hold the G20 presidency from 1 December 2022.

G20 is a major international grouping that brings together 19 of the world’s major economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the global population.

Prime Minister Modi has been leading India’s representation at G20 Summits since 2014.



The next G20 Summit is scheduled for 30-31 October 2021 under the Italian Presidency.

"India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. India will be holding the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2023 for the first time. India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from 1 December 2021 till 30 November 2024," an official statement said.