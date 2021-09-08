Piyush Goyal appointed as India's Sherpa for G20 meet

-
ALSO READ
80% fee cut for recognised institutes applying for patents: Piyush Goyal
Traders slam NITI Aayog over divergent view on draft e-com policy
Cabinet to consider land policy to ease CONCOR disinvestment: Piyush Goyal
The angry Vishwaguru
Goods exports likely to fall 8-10% in FY21: Piyush Goyal
-
The government on Tuesday appointed commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal as India's Sherpa for the G20.
Goyal who is the union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution and textiles, replaced former union minister Suresh Prabhu as the sherpa for the meet.
According to the ministry of external affairs, India will hold the G20 presidency from 1 December 2022.
G20 is a major international grouping that brings together 19 of the world’s major economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the global population.
Prime Minister Modi has been leading India’s representation at G20 Summits since 2014.
The next G20 Summit is scheduled for 30-31 October 2021 under the Italian Presidency.
"India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. India will be holding the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2023 for the first time. India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from 1 December 2021 till 30 November 2024," an official statement said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU