Business Standard

Piyush Goyal to talk trade with USTR Robert Lighthize on Wednesday

Press Trust of India 

Piyush Goyal will also meet his counterparts from Japan, Singapore, China, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand, and Russia
Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will meet his US counterpart Robert Lighthize in Washington on Wednesday to discuss trade related issues, an official statement said.

“On November 13, Goyal will have India-US bilateral meeting with his counterpart US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer to discuss the outstanding bilateral issues and to arrive at a shared understating on a mutually beneficial basis,” the statement said on Saturday.

Next day, the minister will hold high-level industry interaction with business and industry representatives in New York.
First Published: Sun, November 10 2019. 01:25 IST

