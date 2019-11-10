Piyush Goyal to talk trade with USTR Robert Lighthize on Wednesday

-
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will meet his US counterpart Robert Lighthize in Washington on Wednesday to discuss trade related issues, an official statement said.
“On November 13, Goyal will have India-US bilateral meeting with his counterpart US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer to discuss the outstanding bilateral issues and to arrive at a shared understating on a mutually beneficial basis,” the statement said on Saturday.
Next day, the minister will hold high-level industry interaction with business and industry representatives in New York.
