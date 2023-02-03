JUST IN
Heavy Industries ministry budget doubled; 93% goes towards e-mobility
Business Standard

Planned FY24 spectrum sale round drives non-tax revenue goal from telecom

Officials said deferred spectrum charges to be paid by telcos also make up a large chunk of the expected revenues

Topics
Spectrum Auction | Telecom industry | non tax revenue

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

telecom, trai, mobile, data, internet, smarphone, tech, 4g, 5g, tower, spectrum auction

Another round of spectrum auction planned for late FY24, along with higher incidence of deferred spectrum charges, has led to a 30 per cent higher estimate of non-tax revenue from telecom in FY24.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 18:53 IST

