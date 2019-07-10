PM Gram Sadak Yojana gets Cabinet Committee go-ahead at Rs 80,250 cr

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the launch of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-lll (PMGSY-III) at an estimated cost of Rs 80,250 crore. It involves consolidation through routes and major rural links connecting habitations to Gramin Agricultural Markets, Higher Secondary Schools and Hospitals.

Under the PMGSY-III Scheme, it is proposed to consolidate 125,000 km road length in the states. It will entail an estimated cost of Rs 80,250 crore (central share Rs 53,800 crore, state share- Rs 26,450 crore). The funds would be shared in the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and states for all states except for eight North Eastern and three Himalayan States (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand), where it is 90:10.

The states shall be asked to enter into an MoU before launching of PMGSY-III in the state concerned for providing adequate funds for maintenance of roads constructed under PMGSY post five-year construction maintenance period.

A total of 599,090 km road length has been constructed under the scheme since inception till April, 2019 (inclusive of PMGSY-I, PMGSY-II and RCPLWEA Scheme).