PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat; 13,000 hospitals to be in its purview

Prime Minister formally launched — Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in Ranchi, capital of Jharkhand. The scheme aims at providing tertiary health care up to Rs 500,000. The Prime Minister said, "People can give it any name - Modi care or whatever, I consider it service to the poor man. People will have to study this scheme across the world and will be the model health scheme for the world." Treatment for all beneficiaries has started from Sunday across the country.

September 23 being Poet Dinkar's birthday and it being a Sunday because of which he was free, the launch happened two days before the earlier date proposed. On the ramparts of the red fort, the Prime Minister, on Independence Day said that the scheme will be launched on September 25.

At the launch of the event, the Prime Minister attacked the Opposition for playing politics along with the slogan "garibi hatao". He stated, "The previous governments only played caste politics and emptied the government treasury. We are adopting a holistic approach to provide health care. The government is also focusing on preventive care by including yoga."





PM clarified that even pre-existing diseases will be covered under this floated scheme. Modi also stated that nearly 13,000 hospitals will provide treatment under this scheme.

In the next few years, it is estimated that 25000 hospitals will be set up in tier-II and tier-III cities, said Modi.

Out of 6.8 million in the state, the Jharkhand Government will provide health insurance to 5.7 million people. Out of the total number, 2.5 million will come under the scheme. The remaining 3.2 million families will be covered under the same scheme but the full premium will be paid by the state.

"This is primarily because there were BPL families who were excluded in the socio-economic caste census," said Sunil Barnwal, Principle Secretary of Chief Minister, Jharkhand. He also says that the move has been done with the intention of including everyone benefiting from the food security scheme in the state by providing a health insurance scheme. For Jharkhand, insurance premium per family per year is Rs 900. However, the state has chosen the hybrid scheme. Claims above Rs 100,000 will be taken care of by the trust.



The state is also framing guidelines for government hospitals to utilize the funds they accrue by treating beneficiaries, says Sunil Barnwal. While government hospitals usually provide free health care services, for treating Ayushman Bharat patients in the state, they will be paid. Barnwal said that this will stop district and community health centres from being totally dependent on the state government for funds.