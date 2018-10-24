PM Modi says citizens should do more, pitches for 'tax-plus one' system

The base of taxpayers had increased not because citizens are fearful of penal action, but because they believe the government is using the money properly, said Prime Minister (PM) on Wednesday.

Addressing a town hall with information technology (IT) professionals, the PM also batted for a “tax-plus one” system, where citizens give a little extra to the society, over and above taxes. The interaction was organised as part of the launch of the “self4society” portal. IT professionals can use it to offer voluntary services.

Over 80 companies, including TCS, Google, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, have already partnered the government for voluntary work related to social services. The Prime Minister said the future lies in technology which should be used to develop solutions for issues facing the world's fastest growing economy.

“Paying is ‘prakriti’ (natural), not paying is ‘vikriti’ (deformity). But paying plus doing more is ‘sanskriti’ (culture),” Modi said.

Modi wanted citizens to do their bit towards social responsibility beyond just honestly paying taxes.

Commenting on the recent increase in fuel prices in the international market which has led the retail prices to rise in the country, Modi said moving to electric vehicles is an answer and wanted domestic entrepreneurs to develop low cost, affordable battery and charging system to quickly charge cars run on electricity.

Modi said India is rising in the field of start-ups and has become the number three country in the world in terms of number of start-ups. “We are living in an era of start-ups,” he said.

“Today, the world wants India to lead.” But saving natural resources is a responsibility, he said.

The PM touched upon the issue of water consumption and condition of farmers across the country. He asked the professionals working in the IT sector to develop technologies that will help in increasing the productivity in agriculture sector. Through volunteering efforts, a lot can be done in the agriculture sector. Youngsters must venture out and work for the welfare of farmers, he said, and appealed to hard-working farmers to embrace drip irrigation.

“We have become very careless when it comes to consumption of water… We need to conserve water and recycle water too,” Modi said.

Reacting to a question from an IT professional in Hyderabad regarding the Swachh Bharat Mission, Modi said Mahatma Gandhi is the inspiration for a clean India.

“We are fulfilling Bapu’s vision,” he added.

“On many occasions, what sarkar (government) can't do, sanskar (culture) can do. Let us make cleanliness a part of our value systems,” he said.

Governments may have schemes and budgets but the success of any initiative lies in public involvement, he said.

“I am sure people want to work for others, they want to serve society and bring a positive difference,” Modi added.