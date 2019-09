Finance Minister Nirmala said the RBI as a regulator was handling the PMC Bank issue and also provided some relaxation. “I don't think I'll get into this at this stage. Will wait, let there be some kind of comprehensive picture emerging post which certainly government will have to see what best can be done...," she said.

The government's intention is to have a stable environment, she said. RBI has raised cash withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers to Rs 10,000 per account from Rs 1,000 earlier over the next six months.