PMUY scheme to disburse 10 mn more LPG connections might begin by June

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has finalised the contours of the next leg of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and is expected to launch it next month.

The Centre is aiming to disburse 10 million more liquefied petroleum gas (LPG or cooking gas) connections to lower income households in this phase. According to officials in the know, this leg of the scheme will be similar to the existing PMUY and the eligible categories of recipients will also remain the same. “The next leg of the scheme is ready but the implementation had to be pushed ahead a bit because of ...