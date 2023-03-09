JUST IN
Business Standard

Politically exposed persons, NPOs face tighter PMLA regulations

Reporting cap for beneficial owners lowered to 10%

Topics
PMLA

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Tightening its oversight of non-profit organisations (NPOs) and politically exposed persons (PEPs), the government has lowered the threshold for reporting “beneficial ownership” in an entity to 10 per cent from 25 per cent under anti-money laundering laws.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 23:14 IST

