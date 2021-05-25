Post new IT rules deadline, social media companies' future looks dark

As the deadline to comply with India's new rules came to an end on Tuesday, there was little clarity on the fate of these companies going forward. Experts however, said that companies qualifying as intermediaries could lose their safe harbour protection under the existing law.

In the absence of a communication from the government on the future course of action, companies were also in the dark about if and how things would change for them from now on.

According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, published on February 25, a significant intermediary had to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies, and a resident grievance officer. In addition, they will have to enable identification of the first originator of problematic content that may harm the country's interests and several other provisions described in the Rules.

A significant social media intermediary was defined as one with over 50 lakh registered users. reports suggested that these could lose their intermediary status following the May 25 deadline.

"While the play on words is a bit harsh, yes, social media companies (presently operating as intermediaries) can lose their intermediary status pursuant to Rule 7 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (“2021 IT Rules”) if they don’t implement the compliances prescribed thereunder. The consequence being that these entities will no longer be able to take advantage of the safe harbour protection granted to them under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which otherwise enables intermediaries to protect themselves from liability for any third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by such intermediaries," said Shreya Suri, Partner at IndusLaw.

This implies, she added, that the platforms could become liable under law for third party and user-generated content hosted by them.

Compliance status

A Facebook spokesperson said the firm aims "to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. Facebook remains committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform."

Koo, the Indian alternative to Twitter, said it had complied with the government's requirements, and has implemented a due diligence and grievance redressal mechanism supported by an Indian resident Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Officer and Grievance Officer. The firm said it has 6 million downloads now, making it a significant social media intermediary.

Aprameya Radhakrishna,co-founder and CEO of Koo said, “As a company which is building an India-first product, user safety and convenience is of utmost importance and we deeply care about it. Complying with the new social media guidelines published by the Government of India within time clearly shows why it's important to have Indian social media players thriving in the country.”

Industry demands

Many of the significant social media intermediaries have made representations to the government through their industry groupings in the run up to the 25 May deadline. Most industry bodies have asked for an extension of six months to a year for complying with the new rules.

"The IT Rules, 2021 bring about a wholly new set of compliances required of intermediaries, which not only affects the day-to-day operations of entities but also severely hampers the ability of entities to carry out the wide-ranging changes. These are exacerbated further with the onset of the ongoing wave of the Covid-19 pandemic impacting all companies alike," said Confederation of Indian Industry in its submission to the Ministry of Electronics and Technology, a copy of which was seen by Business Standard.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry also recommended staggering the implementation of the rules by a minimum of one year. "We recommend that the Government work with stakeholders to formulate SOPs (standard operating procedures)/ Guidelines clarifying the manner in which the IT Rules 2021 will be implemented within the scope of and in accordance with the IT Act, 2000. This will provide the affected entities greater flexibility and ability to ensure better compliance with the IT Rules 2021 in the longer run. The SOPs / Guidelines should be published and made specifically applicable to the IT Rules 2021, so that they are duly recognised in interpreting compliance with the IT Rules 2021," it said in its submission to the ministry.

The US Indian Business Council (USIBC) also echoed these suggestions and pointed out that criminal liability on employees, as suggested by the Rules, should be reconsidered.

"This possibility of imposition of criminal liability of the employees of an intermediary is at odds with modern corporate criminal liability jurisprudence, which is leaning towards replacing criminal liability with monetary penalties, in the interests of ease of doing business and better enforcement of laws. In this regard, we urge that the Indian Government reconsider this aspect of the Rules in light of evolving corporate criminal liability principles and in the interests of promoting ease of doing business," it said in its submission to the Ministry.

The new rules state that if an intermediary fails to comply with the new requirements, they may be liable for punishment under existing laws and the Indian Penal Code.