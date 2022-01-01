Price of commercial LPG cylinders reduced by Rs 102.50 starting Jan 1

The price of commercial LPG cylinders (19 kilogramme) has been cut by Rs 102.50 a piece to bring it down to Rs 1998.50 from January 1, 2022. This is a climb down from the highest price at which a commercial is being sold in the national capital, which was clocked last month at Rs 2,101 apiece. Prices have been lowered across the country in a similar proportion. On a per kilogramme (kg) basis, commercial LPG is now being sold at Rs 105.18 a kg (down from Rs 111 a kg) in Delhi. The sale price of domestic LPG cylinders has remained unchanged in January 2022 for the third consecutive month. A 14.2 kg domestic sold at Rs 809 apiece (Rs 56.97 per kg) in June 2021. The price rose to Rs 899.50 apiece (Rs 63.35 per kg) in October 2021 and has been kept unchanged since. The price moderation is a hit on the margins of public sector undertaking oil marketing companies as the government is citing a tight fiscal position for not disbursing any LPG subsidy in 2021-22. The centre continues to subsidise freight for domestic LPG deliveries in far flung areas.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor