Private sector players to add steam to eastern dedicated freight corridor

The last leg of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) — from Sonnagar to Gomoh — may get a fresh lease of life now, with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) initiating talks with corporates to develop the stretch on a public private partnership (PPP) model.

At least 23 domestic and global private sector majors — including Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Projects, Adani Ports and Logistics, GMR Infrastructure, Mitsui, Siemens, and KEC International — participated in a roadshow held by DFCC in Delhi, on Wednesday. ...