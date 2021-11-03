Public cloud adoption in India to rise 30% to $7.3 bn in 2022: Gartner

-
ALSO READ
Government's IT spending to rise 8.6% to $8.3 bn in 2022: Gartner
Genpact plans to hire, train and support coronavirus-hit workforce
'My mission is to bridge skilling gap in workforce,' says Eruditus CEO
Google Cloud boosts India presence, launches 2nd Cloud region in Delhi NCR
Key priorities for employment policy
-
End-user spending on public cloud services in India is forecast to total $7.3 billion in 2022, an increase of 29.6% from 2021, according to a recent forecast by Gartner, Inc.
“Public cloud services adoption has accelerated since the onset of the global pandemic. The pandemic was a tipping point for Indian businesses to realise the true value of public cloud,” said Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner.
“In India, the policy infrastructure is emerging as an important contributor to public cloud growth. For example, the recently launched public cloud government initiatives Meghraj and Cloud Vision for India 2022 will prove useful for small and medium businesses or those who are in early stage of cloud adoption to benefit from this technology,” said Nag.
Additionally, initiatives targeted towards building a skilled cloud workforce in partnership with private IT service providers will contribute to the government’s effort of strengthening the public cloud ecosystem in the country.
While still on the rise, Indian end-user spending on public cloud next year will be slower than the 34.6 per cent growth forecast in 2021. Indian CIOs are expected to focus their cloud investment on cloud system infrastructure services (IaaS). This segment is forecast to total $2.4 billion in 2022, up 40 per cent from 2021. IaaS will make up 32.3 per cent of the total investments in public cloud services in 2022.
“Public cloud growth continues to be driven by organizations that want to modernize their IT and reduce their capital expenditure spend. The desire for agility and innovation in both business transformation and IT operations is also fueling the growth of public cloud,” said Nag.
The next step in the growth of cloud in India will be the adoption of cloud native technologies. Indian CIOs will look to reimagine and refashion their applications and workloads using containers and microservices as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU