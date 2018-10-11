Row over jets contract: Rafale deal a quid pro quo, says French media

Row over jets contract: a quid pro quo, says French media

Mediapart, a French website, says it has accessed an internal document from which states that partnering Anil Ambani's defence firm was a quid pro quo to New Delhi for winning a €7.8-bn

Ajai Shukla

New Delhi, 11 October

French website, Mediapart, reported on Wednesday that it had accessed an internal document from aerospace firm Dassault, which stated that partnering Anil Ambani’s defence firm was a quid pro quo to New Delhi for winning a Euro 7.8 billion contract to supply 36 Rafale fighters to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Mediapart report states: “According to an internal document obtained by Mediapart, a senior member of the aviation group had explained to the staff representatives that the joint venture was a ‘counterpart’, ‘imperative and mandatory’ to win the Rafale market.”

The joint venture referred to was Reliance Aerospace (DRAL), which Anil Ambani’s had formed with Dassault, with the former holding 51 per cent and the latter 49 per cent of the equity. was set up just days before and then-President François Hollande made the shock announcement in Paris, on April 10, 2015, that the IAF would buy 36 fully-built Rafale fighters from Dassault.

Opposition parties in India have charged the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with “crony capitalism” — alleging that government pressure was put on Paris to discharge offset obligations — worth 50 per cent of the value of the contract, or Euro 3.9 billion — through

This was endorsed by former French President Hollande, who told Mediapart on September 22 that the Indian government had left Paris with no choice but to do business with

Asked by French website, Mediapart, “Who selected Reliance as a partner and why?” Hollande responded: “It was the Indian government who proposed this service group (Reliance Group), and Dassault who negotiated with Ambani. We did not have a choice, we took the interlocutor who was given to us.”

Hollande was France’s president in April 2015, and he hosted Prime Minister Modi in Paris when the latter publicly announced his decision to buy 36 Rafales from Dassault in “flyaway” (or fully built) condition.

Paris and Dassault have issued statements indicating that the decision to partner Ambani was taken by them. But none of those carefully worded statements directly contradict Hollande’s explicit allegation.

Now the Dassault document reported by Mediapart reinforces Hollande’s words.

The has come under concerted attack from the Opposition parties, which have charged the Modi government with paying an inflated price for 36 Rafales; with endangering national security by cancelling an ongoing tender for 126 Rafales; and with “crony capitalism” in selecting the as a partner to Dassault.

has not denied benefitting from Rafale-linked offsets. However, the – in a series of legal injunctions issued to various media houses — has claimed that it benefited only from ^778 million worth of business, not Euro 3.9 billion.

While all 36 Rafale fighters are being manufactured in France, an offset requirement, which is a part of all Indian defence procurements worth more than ~20 billion, requires French companies that build the Rafale — Dassault, Thales, Safran Aero Engines, and MBDA — to plough back 50 per cent of the contract value into Indian defence production.