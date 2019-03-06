Railway stations will soon be hosting 'mini secretariats' and offices

The Railway Board has initiated discussions with several state governments to have mini secretariats and offices at stations, as part of the Indian Railways’ station redevelopment programme.

Odisha, Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Uttarakhand have already expressed interest in the project. “States have expressed interest to set up government offices at stations in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), and Dehradun (Uttarakhand),” said a railway official close to the development. The Ministry of Railways had announced it would redevelop 600 stations with an ...