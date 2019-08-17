Rain recovery encouraging at all-India level: CRISIL Drip index

The southwest monsoon displayed an unprecedented pick-up, moving from a deficiency of 26 per cent as of June-end to 9 per cent as of July-end, to a surplus of 1 per cent above normal as of mid-August. July and August are the most critical months for agriculture.

So while the rain catch-up is beneficial for the kharif crop, ample rains also bode well for the rabi crop, which depends on groundwater. At the same time, rapidly rising storage in reservoirs provides comfort. Still the rain pattern is somewhat skewed, with some regions still facing deficiency and some seeing rains go from ...