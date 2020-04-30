JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Tamil Nadu sets up group to attract investors exiting China, other nations
Business Standard

Rajasthan hikes excise duty on liquor to help finances amid Covid-19 crisis

This comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the State reported 2438 Covid-19 cases so far with 74 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Topics
Rajasthan Government   |   Liquor  |  Coronavirus

ANI 

Rajasthan hikes excise duty on liquor to help finances amid Covid-19 crisis
The state's finance (excise) department issued the orders to amend a notification to increase the duty.

Excise duty has been hiked on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) to 35 per cent, other liquor categories to 45 per cent, including beer with immediate effect, said Rajasthan Excise Department.

The state's finance (excise) department issued the orders to amend a notification to increase the duty.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 28 of the Rajasthan Excise Act, 1950, the State Government hereby makes amendment in this Department's notification dated March 31, 1997," the notification read.

This comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the State reported 2438 Covid-19 cases so far with 74 new cases reported on Wednesday.
First Published: Thu, April 30 2020. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU