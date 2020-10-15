Rajiv Kumar hits backs at Subramanian for criticising Aatmanirbhar Bharat

-
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday hit back at former chief economic advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian for criticising the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying it effectively started during Subramanian’s tenure as CEA.
Subramanian, in a research paper co-authored with Pennsylvania State University professor Shoumitro Chatterjee, has said India should resist the misleading allure of domestic market and zealously boost exports.
“Very surprised to read @arvindsubraman’s co-authored piece this morning criticising #AtmanirbharBharat. It effectively started during his tenure as chief economic advisor which as he writes saw the highest increase in import tariffs in 2018 to nearly 18 per cent,” Kumar said.
